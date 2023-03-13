The anticipation for the Southern Wildcard Race Day at the Goulburn Race Club on Friday, March 17 is higher than ever, but it's not just about the horses and attractions.
Three charities will also play a part on the day.
Can Assist Goulburn will be helping out with the barbecue which is complimentary for the trainers and strappers, the Quota Club of Goulburn will be manning the gates and the Rotary Club of Goulburn will be in charge of the parking and maintaining a clear area for the VIPs when they arrive.
The race is open to horses trained in the Southern, South East and Central Districts.
Not only does it offer winning connections a chance to grab the lion;s share of $150 000 in prizemoney, but it also guarantees slot number fifteen of a maximum sixteen starters in the $500 000 final at Royal Randwick on April 1.
Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said the race day had the potential to be a great day out for locals and visitors alike.
"We will have food stalls, entertainment, a Fashions on the Field and an exclusive 'The Precinct' area for 18 to 35yos with a DJ, a bar with a complimentary drink, a TAB and seating with umbrellas for just $20 a ticket," she said.
By being trackside on Friday, racegoers could go home big winners too.
They can enter the draw to win an all-expenses paid weekend for four people valued at $2500 as part of The Championships.
Gates open at midday on Friday, March 17, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for concessions.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
