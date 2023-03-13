Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Can Assist, Quota Club and Rotary Club to help out at Southern Wildcard Race Day

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Southern Wildcard Race Day is fast approaching. Picture supplied.

The anticipation for the Southern Wildcard Race Day at the Goulburn Race Club on Friday, March 17 is higher than ever, but it's not just about the horses and attractions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.