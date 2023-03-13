Young goalkeepers from the Southern Tablelands Football Association were given the opportunity of a lifetime when they rocked up to training at Cookbundoon on Sunday, March 12.
The 10 to 16-year-olds were privileged to gain experience on basic goalkeeping techniques in the company of former Socceroos goalkeeper Jim Fraser.
"We put them in place so that the players gain confidence in what they're doing," he said.
"Their decision making isn't so good at the moment, but that's because they're technique's not where they'd like it to be."
The 74-year-old was part of the Socceroos team that played in the 1974 FIFA World Cup.
Fraser said that although the game had changed a lot since then, a lot of the skills goalkeepers needed remained the same.
"The game's a lot faster now and the balls have changed too," he said.
"There's a lot more work with the feet too and they're expected to have all the skills of a field player these days.
"However, most of the skills are still the same as far as handling and deflection goes."
He also said that the advance in technology allowed goalkeepers to further improve their trade.
"We can use video, slow motion, and can use stop frame to help us analyse the action," Fraser said.
When asked how he'd go as a goalkeeper today, Fraser said he'd do fine, but wouldn't be picked due to his height.
"I think I'd go alright, but I'm very short for a goalkeeper," he said.
"Teams probably wouldn't look at me now because if you're under six foot two, they don't even consider you."
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
