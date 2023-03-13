Gunning youngster, Jackson Wise, loves trains and has a growing collection in his toy box.
But on Saturday he experienced a rare treat when he hopped on the steam 'Picnic Train' with his family for a trip from Goulburn to Moss Vale.
"It's the Polar Express!" he exclaimed.
The Wise family was one of many who rode the Picnic Train on Saturday and Sunday.
It was the first time R766 steam engine travelled southern NSW. Guard, John Cheeseman, said the 1950 engine was built in Victoria but modified to run in NSW, due to the different sized rail gauges.
"It runs on oil, not coal, so it's more environmentally friendly," he said.
"It's quite a special train and is very popular."
It completed four return trips on Saturday and Sunday, allowing passengers to hop off at Moss Vale and and explore the town for one hour, before the journey home.
The eight 1930s carriages, holding up to 270 people, were fully booked across three classes. Blue class, for example, had lounge-type seating, portable tables and air-conditioning.
The steam engine has been based in Canberra for the past three months. It has also been operating in Wagga. On March 25 and 26 and over Easter, the train will run tourist trips from Canberra to Bungendore and return. The train will be back in Goulburn on April 15 and Moss Vale on April 16.
Following several other bookings, it will return to its Hunter Valley base.
The Picnic Train's visit to Goulburn coincided with celebrations marking 160 years since it was declared a city by Royal Letters Patent.
