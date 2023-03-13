A small park at Marys Mount has taken centre stage in a debate about social housing in Goulburn.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has given in-principle support to exchange the "under-utilised" Gibson Park on the corner of Howard Boulevard and Gibson Street for Crown land at the end of Gibson Street, above the Wollondilly River.
If the community agrees, it will pave the way for social housing to be built on the parkland, complementing others in the area.
A resident, Kristy Barnes, said while some children used the park after school and on weekends, Goulburn needed more homes.
"It's a pedicament but I'm easy either way, as long as there's something for the kids," she said.
But the issue sparked extensive debate about whether it was "a fair deal," the loss of green space and the council's obligations when it came to social housing provision.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) wants to swap 12,900 square metres of flood prone land at 29 Gibson Street for the council's 3219 square metre park at 36 Howard Boulevard. Both are zoned RE1 public recreation and any sale of the park requires rezoning from community to operational land.
It also necessitates a public hearing, at which the community can have its say.
The LAHC proposes to construct social houses like those recently built in Hume Street. Similar homes are also underway in Rhoda Street, west Goulburn.
The land exchange request followed a memorandum of understanding between council and the LAHC signed late last year. The parties agreed to collaborate on opportunities to improve access to social housing.
However Mayor Peter Walker said while no one disagreed with the need for more such homes, he questioned this case's wisdom.
"We have an ethical and moral obligation to provide social housing but the area we're swapping is very usable land for something that has no bearing on future growth and any development, other than maintenance," he said.
"I see it as a drain on ratepayers' money. It is high value and we've been caught out before selling the airport and abattoir. Maybe we're not looking at the best option."
He argued at the least, that LAHC should offer $300,000 to $400,000 to cover maintenance costs for 29 Gibson Street. The meeting later heard that the council had been maintaining this land for decades anyway.
Cr Andrew Banfield agreed with the mayor. While he said he sympathised with the need for more housing, the council's prime role was "roads, rates and rubbish."
"I don't think this should come at a cost to the community. We could be looking at land (the park) worth $2 million as opposed to a block worth about $200,000," he said.
"...I just feel that too many times we are the soft target. We bend and it comes back to bite us on the bum."
He called for valuations on both blocks and for LAHC to make up any difference. The LAHC had already proposed that valuations be obtained.
Cr Jason Shepherd also said the deal "seemed a bit off" in terms of what the council received.
But Cr Dan Strickland strongly advocated for the swap.
He pointed out a council survey over two weeks from January 20 demonstrated "minimal usage." Further, people tended to use the nearby and larger Leggett Park.
Cr Strickland, who has worked in the social services sector for 20 years, said there was a clear need for more social housing. Furthermore, councillors had endorsed a housing strategy which identified a shortage and had agreed to the memorandum of understanding with LAHC.
"Here we have a chance to do something and I feel we're putting up roadblocks," he said.
"..Tonight across Australia we will have 100,000 people homeless...and this will go some way (to addressing that). I've been to a lot of houses around that area and they're in a terrible state. I've advocated for many years to get some new stock."
Cr Strickland stressed that the recommendation was to simply to start the consultation process and it was not a "done deal."
After the meeting, he said people were doing it particularly tough in the current economic environment. Services were also keeping hold of clients longer because there was no social housing for them.
"Even for people to rent in a caravan park can cost $250 to $300 a week and that's not sustainable," he said.
"I commend LAHC and what they do but as someone who goes into old (social housing) units, they have poor insulation, heating and cooling and that adds to tenants' costs. It's a real challenge. A lot of places as they become vacant can be knocked down and modern ones built... I think it's important now for people to have a say."
Environment and planning director, Scott Martin, also said Goulburn was in a "social housing crisis," which was partly due to their age. In addition, many were three bedroom, when only one bedroom was being used and when homes were upgraded, there was nowhere to relocate people.
"The way we see it is that this land opens up the opportunity to provide housing, meets our strategic direction and moral obligation to find homes for these people...It's an outcome we should all be proud to support," Mr Martin said.
Department of Communities and Justice data showed 257 people were awaiting general social housing as at June, 2022. Twenty-eight were waiting on priority housing.
There was a five to 10-year wait for one-bedroom, three-bedroom and four or more bedroom houses. People were waiting two to five years for a two-bedroom house.
Cr Michael Prevedello said the proposed exchange was an opportunity to develop a relationship with LAHC and build more modern homes. Cr Bob Kirk said if people didn't agree, as was the case with Albert Park in 2019, it wouldn't go ahead.
Five councillors voted in favour of giving in-principle support. Councillors Walker, Shepherd, Banfield and Andy Wood voted against.
It is conditional on community agreement at a public hearing, 36 Howard Boulevard being reclassified from community to operational land; that LAHC fund the hearing's cost, additional fees related to the land exchange and the two parties sharing valuation costs for the two properties.
If the land is reclassified, a planning proposal will be prepared to rezone it from RE1 public recreation to R! general residential. The council will pay the planning proposal's costs but not for any technical studies required.
