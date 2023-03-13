'Volunteers make it happen' Brigadoon committee looking for volunteers

"We need people" is the message Bundanoon Highland Gathering vice president and publicity officer Alaistair Saunders has for the wider community.
Alaistair joined the 'Brigadoon' committee in 1997 and said volunteers were desperately wanted.
"You can't sit back and say it'll be right. It's not easy," he said.
"Two of our long-term committee members are retiring after Brigadoon in April 2023," he said.
"They look after logistics and amenities, and the volunteers. Everything comes with a job description.
"It's absolutely crucial people volunteer.
"Volunteers make it happen."
His renewed call for volunteers comes after the news that the Geelong Highland Gathering in Victoria was permanently cancelled in 2023 after 166 years due to an ageing committee.
Alaistair, who turns 81 next month, said while he had a vested interest in the Scottish festival due to his heritage, he had to be realistic.
"I don't mind doing it. It keeps the grey matter ticking over," he said.
"But I need someone to shadow the committee so the knowledge is not lost."
Bundanoon Highland Gathering committee members are located anywhere from Canberra, Goulburn and Sydney, with meetings occurring once a month.
"We cover a considerable area," Alaistair explained.
"There's no need to drive. You can join the meeting on zoom.
"So it's not unrealistic."
The Bundanoon Highland Gathering Inc. is a not-for-profit registered charity that distributes money into the village.
Alaistair said that once the costs were taken into consideration and after appropriating a small management budget for the following year, all surplus money was distributed back into the community.
"The committee ensures that it recognises the commitment of those local volunteer and charity groups who give countless hours of labour to the gathering for their assistance in the preparation and organisation of the day by disbursing money raised on a proportional basis to each organisation," he said.
"If your group or club wants to earn some extra money for the coffers then get in touch with us. It's a nice way to earn money for your organisation by giving up your time to assist us.
"To date, Brigadoon has disbursed over $1.4 million back into the community.
"Not a bad effort for a small volunteer committee."
The Bundanoon Highland Gathering Inc.-"Brigadoon" is looking for new members to join our dedicated committee.
Logistics Coordinator:
Volunteer coordinator:
The committee is looking for people to shadow the present portfolio holders.
Positions available:
If you're interested in joining the Bundanoon Highland Gathering committee, email Alaistair Saunders at publicity.brigadoon@gmail.com
Brigadoon will go ahead on April 1, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.