Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

'Volunteers make it happen' Brigadoon committee looking for volunteers

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundanoon Highland Gathering vice president and publicity officer Alaistair Saunders.

"We need people" is the message Bundanoon Highland Gathering vice president and publicity officer Alaistair Saunders has for the wider community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.