Marulan FC through to next round of Australian Cup

One of the oldest soccer clubs in the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) Marulan FC had a 5-2 win over Sydney Team St Ives in a preliminary round of the Australia Cup on Friday, March 10 at Moss Vale.
A good crowd of supporters were on hand to see an entering game of football.
Marulan surprised the visitors by shooting to an early lead when, in the second minute on the game, Tom Pender beat the opposition defence to put his side in the lead.
Sam Toparis put his team further in front in the 35th minute with another goal and, on the stroke of half time, Luke Will added a third goal to take his team to a 3-1 lead at the break.
The second half saw Marulan continue to dominate the game.
They scored two more goals through Nathan Brimmer and captain James Will to make it a 5-2 win to Marulan.
Marulan now march on into the next round of the Australia Cup where the Northern Tigers await.
