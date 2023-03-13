Goulburn Post
Marulan FC through to next round of Australian Cup

By Stfa
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Marulan FC are playing great football. Picture supplied.

One of the oldest soccer clubs in the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) Marulan FC had a 5-2 win over Sydney Team St Ives in a preliminary round of the Australia Cup on Friday, March 10 at Moss Vale.

