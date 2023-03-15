Goulburn Post
Lachlan River nest boxes help threatened squirrel gliders 'thrive'

Updated March 15 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Nest box monitoring around the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor at The Angle near Bigga. Picture supplied.

Nest box monitoring around the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor at The Angle near Bigga show the local population of squirrel gliders - a threatened species - is thriving.

