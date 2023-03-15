Supporting growth, sale concern: letters

Why is everything kept quiet until just before the State Election?
Why didn't Wendy Tuckerman meet and at least pay lip service to the Save Wakefield Park Action Group who collected 28,950 signatures, making it the biggest e-petition in the State's history?
Why hasn't the State Government promised to save grassroots motorsport whilst Parliament was active, and before pledging money to Wakefield Park's new owners?
Why didn't Wendy Tuckerman offer the $5M financial assistance to the original owners Benalla Auto Club to help get Wakefield Park opened sooner?
Why didn't Benalla Auto Club go to tender or an expression of interest to get the best possible price for the sale of Wakefield Park?
How can it be acceptable for a Minister to broker a sale of an asset and then offer the new owners financial assistance using taxpayer funds?
How will the members of Benalla Auto Club respond given they were not consulted on the sale?
How is Goulburn to get excited by the sale given both Wendy and the owners have conceded it can never operate as it originally did? Meaning ongoing financial losses for Goulburn?
Eddie Swat
It is so refreshing the letter from Jill MacDonald (GP March 15).
I am a true Baby Boomer and have lived in the district for 50 plus years.
During this time I watched Goulburn contract along with the wool industry and railway yards along with many other industries.
The last five years Goulburn has energised and we have some growth.
Australia stated comprehensively that it supported renewals at the general election.
I support the Gundary solar farm, the Taralga Wind Farm and Wakefield Park.
In short I support Goulburn which is a working class town.
Those complaining are classic "Not in my back yard".
