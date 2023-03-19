One candidate accused the other of telling 'porkies' over Wakefield Park as Goulburn election hopefuls went toe to toe at a community forum on Wednesday night.
The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry's candidates night attracted four of the five candidates and some 100 people to the Soldiers Club.
Sustainable Australia Party nominee, Margaret Logan was an apology.
But the Liberal and sitting MP, Wendy Tuckerman, Labor's Michael Pilbrow, The Greens' Gregory John Olsen and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Andy Wood debated everything from Wakefield Park raceway, cost of living, to rail and health services, nurse numbers, education and childcare and Marulan's growth needs.
Mrs Tuckerman sits on a 3.1 per cent margin in the seat, down from 3.5pc in 2019 when Labor's Ursula Stephens challenged.
In a surprise move this week, the MP announced that she had facilitated meetings for Wakefield Park raceway's sale to Pheasant Wood motor sport facility owner, Steve Shelley. The Coalition has also promised $5m for noise mitigation measures and a motor sports strategy. Labor earlier pledged $1m and the same strategy.
But during questioning on whether the candidates supported use of public funds on a private operation, Mrs Tuckerman challenged Mr Pilbrow's claim that he had met with Wakefield owners, Benalla Auto Club (BAC) about the noise issues.
"I'll check you up on some of those probably little porkies because it's certainly not the statement they made," she said.
"It was disappointing that Labor neglected to talk to the owners about the issues at Wakefield Park. That's what I did when the Land and Environment Court decision came down...What's important now is that we support them so Steve is able to meet the noise issues. He's committed to working with neighbours...and I'm pleased the government is supporting that...and that we've done our due diligence. For Labor candidate to (describe) my statement as fake is really disappointing."
But Mr Pilbrow hit back with what he said was documented evidence of meetings with the owners and general manager, Steve Whyte.
"I don't appreciate the term porky being used when there is absolute evidence..." he said.
On rail services, Mr Wood said a railway organisation stated several years ago that more passenger trains could be accommodated to Goulburn but then transport minister, Andrew Constance "tossed this aside."
"We just need to see the track work done and the transport come to Goulburn, Yass and Canberra...rather than stopping at the Southern Highlands. It's not that hard to do," he said.
Mrs Tuckerman told the meeting the draft Southeast Regional Transport Strategy included initiatives to improve public transport between Sydney and Canberra. Investigations were also ongoing into a fast rail network between the two centres with Goulburn connections.
Mr Pilbrow said better rail services were a key issue during his Goulburn door knocking.
"People have a right to ask where is the (Coalition's) promised track work to straighten bends and provide additional laybys to allow trains to pass...It hasn't been delivered," he said.
Mr Pilbrow claimed the new Xplorers were $1 billion over budget and four years late.
Mr Olsen said The Greens would bring back local train manufacturing to Newcastle.
The loss of Goulburn's only disability taxi and the service's restoration also sparked strong debate. Mr Pilbrow said disability inclusion was close to his heart and he'd work to address the issue. Mrs Tuckerman replied she had made representation to the Minister and had talked to PBC bus company about delivering the service.
"We'll help PBC with any incentives needed to do that," she said.
But Mr Wood argued the taxi industry wasn't well supported by government and the private sector and charitable organisations needed to step up.
It wasn't all about Goulburn. In a special 15-minute session, Marulan people asked candidates how they'd address improved Hume Highway and Highland Way access, the need for a permanent police presence, ambulance station and infrastructure to match growth.
Mrs Tuckerman said she was working with the ministers on when an estimated $25 million highway over bridge could be delivered, increased police presence and would advocate for an ambulance station.
Mr Pilbrow replied that ensuring infrastructure kept pace with growth was a key Labor policy, while Mr Wood said the shortage of paramedics was a statewide issue.
Nurse numbers and working conditions also came in for attention. Mr Wood said the estimated $17,000 cost of nurse retraining put paid to Mrs Tuckerman's claims that incentives were in place to entice them back.
"There may be incentives but they're not operating properly," he said.
Labor has promised to abolish the public sector wages cap and implement safe staffing levels in hospitals. Mr Olsen called for greater investment in health care and a stop to privatisation.
"The money is there. It's just a matter of political will," he said.
While Mr Pilbrow is promising a "fresh start" and an end to privatisation of public assets, Mrs Tuckerman says she's standing on her record of infrastructure funding in Goulburn and the state's "sound economic management."
The state election will be held on Saturday, March 25.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.