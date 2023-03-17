As the election on March 25 gets closer, the Goulburn Post has a guide on where and how to vote.
For the this election, the region is in the Goulburn electorate.
The Goulburn district includes the 2575, 2576, 2577, 2578, 2579, 2580, 2581, 2582, 2583, 2584, 2611, 2618, 2620, 2621 and 2622 postcodes.
Polling booths will be open on the election day from 8am to 6pm.
Other voting options
Voting before March 25
Pre-poll voting begins on Saturday, March 18 at the Auburn Street Goulburn election manager's office, the St Clements Anglican Church Hall in Yass and the Emily Chalker Sports Venue in Crookwell.
They will be open 9am to 6pm on Saturday, closed on Sunday and then 8.30am - 5.30pm from Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am - 8pm on Thursday, and Friday, from 8.30am - 6pm.
Some may be outside of their electorate on March 25, and can go to a different polling booth. Identification such as a license is needed, and people will be given a ballot paper specific to their electorate. This must be returned to staff, and a declaration envelope will also be filled out to ensure one is marked off the electoral role.
Enrolment new voting
If you have not enrolled to vote, you can vote at a booth. You will be required to show identification documents and may be asked further questions to verify who you are. You will be given a declaration envelope to fill out.
Postal voting
You must apply online by March 20, and your vote must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission by 6pm on April 6.
Telephone assisted voting
Voters with low vision can apply to vote over the phone. Applications must be sent between March 20 and March 24, and people can vote until 6pm on the election night. Call the NSW Electoral Commission on 1300 248 683 to enrol. People will be given a unique application ID and have to create a PIN number.
For more information about voting locations, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
