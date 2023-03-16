Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

Signs of the times show

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 17 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man: signs show the never ending restrictions

I was driving along the highway the other day when the 100km/h speed limit dropped to 80, and then 60, then 40.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.