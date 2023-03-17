Upper Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Pam Kensit said she was in awe of RFS personnel and others working in support of efforts to fight the Craig's Road fire at Curraweela.
Her comments follow a hectic but well-coordinated Taralga RFS Headquarters last night (March 16),
"I was struck by the extraordinary dedication and efficiency of the RFS crews, and also by the age of many of the volunteers," she said.
"Quite a few of the fire crews were in their 60s, and many of those in support feeding the troops were into their 70s. You get an instant sense of confidence from the experience of these people, from their demeanor and from how well organised they are."
The mayor accompanied Acting General Manager Alex Waldron and Councillor Nathan McDonald to the staging area between 7pm and 10pm on March 16 to be briefed by NSW RFS District Co-ordinator, Inspector George Shepherd.
"Council is keenly aware of the amazing efforts, dedication and experience of the RFS and we offer them our absolute support," Mayor Kensit said.
"We remain in constant communication with all emergency services, have staff located at the Yass Control Centre and are ready to assist these amazing people in any way we can."
Firefighters described the wind as horrendous, peaking at 128km per hour on one hill and then fluctuating throughout the night.
With structures in danger, a large air tanker dropped retardant on houses to ensure their safety, and a number of other fixed wing aerial appliances were also enlisted.
Prior to their visit, the council had opened an Evacuation Centre at Crookwell Services Club for effected residents and another at Taralga Showground for Livestock. The council staff remained on hand until 9pm along with Local Land Service and SES and Ambulance personnel.
"Everything moved into place so quickly, with military precision," Mayor Kensit said.
"An ambulance was on standby at the Showgrounds, SES were working there and a number of evacuees had located there with their livestock. The people in charge of the evacuation centre even had animal feed and hay thanks to the well-prepared people of Taralga.
"The Taralga Hotel provided pizza to people at that centre and then today when we attended the morning briefing, Woolworths had supplied over 300 bread rolls and snacks, and other foodstuffs donated by other stores and individuals."
Mrs Kensit said many of the crews at the 7am briefing looked absolutely worn out as they prepared to for another day of firefighting.
"Honestly, the firefighters, the support crews... they've all acted so quickly, selflessly and thoroughly and they have my utmost respect," she said.
There were 180 RFS personnel involved over the course of yesterday and last night and 75-80 appliances. More crews will join today including a strike team of 15 appliances.
The temperature dropped overnight, the humidity increased and the fire rating was reduced to Advice Level however Mayor Kensit emphasised that the fire is a long way from resolved and could flare up and worsen with little notice. She advised all residents and visitors to pay attention to and act on all RFS warnings and advice.
