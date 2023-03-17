Government departments have banded together to support farmers and land managers affected by the Curraweela fire.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services (LLS) personnel are responding as the Agricultural and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA), incident controller Nicole Priest said.
"AASFA crews are in the field assisting farmers and communities with animal welfare and agriculture related issues arising from the current bushfire at Craigs Road, Curraweela," she said
"(We) can provide assistance with animal assessment and veterinary treatment, emergency fodder, livestock euthanasia and burial if required."
Farmers and land managers can request assistance via the emergency hotline on 1800 814 647.
Ms Priest encouraged farmers and land managers to stay up to date on bushfires in their area by checking the Hazards Near Me NSW app, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) website, listening to local radio, or by calling the RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
"With conditions continuing to change it is important for everyone to be putting their own safety, and the safety of their families and communities first," she said.
"People should heed the advice of the RFS before they attempt to make any assessments of fire damage to property or livestock."
