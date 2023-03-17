Goulburn Post
Author and journalist Jackie Pearson to host workshop at Goulburn Library

March 18 2023 - 6:00am
Former Goulburn woman, Jacquelene Pearson, is looking forward to returning to her hometown to launch her poetry book and hold a library workshop about activist writing. Picture by Noel Fisher.

Former Goulburn resident, Jackie Pearson (nee Lacey), will return to her hometown on April 1 to conduct a writing workshop at Goulburn Mulwaree Library and launch her first collection of poetry.

