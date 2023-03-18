Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

RFS issues warning to residents on Jerrong Road as Curraweela fire continues

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 18 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taralga's main street was once again lined with fire trucks ready for another busy day fighting the Curraweela blaze. Picture by Noelene Cosgrove.

Update Saturday 5.30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.