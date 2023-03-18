Update Saturday 5.30pm
The RFS has confirmed that two houses have been destroyed and another damaged in the Curraweela fire near Taralga.
Lake George RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist said several sheds had also been lost.
A building impact team had finalised a preliminary report following a fire ground inspection on Saturday.
"Any loss is absolutely heartbreaking and devastating," he said.
"But it is fair to say if it were not for the hard work and commitment of our crews and aerial water bombers, the number would have been higher. On the first night (Thursday) we had 80 appliances protecting properties."
Meantime, the RFS is "cautiously optimistic" that containment strategies are doing their job on the Curraweela fire ground.
Earlier fears that the blaze could break containment lines in the northeast sector and threaten Jerrong Road homes were not realised.
Mr Gilchrist said most fire activity was in the north and northeast on Saturday. In the northeast, it was running up a ridge and burning back on itself due to aerial incendiary capsules dropped there on Friday night.
"We are not out of the woods yet but that strategy has been successful. We are cautiously optimistic," he said.
The RFS earlier urged Jerrong Road residents to leave if they were unprepared. Mr Gilchrist said upon door-knocking, they found that most were well prepared, were monitoring conditions and opting to stay.
In the southeast, Friday night's containment lines also held the fire at bay.
Wind gusts reached 40km/h, which was not as high as expected. Seven aerial appliances water-bombed all day and Mr Gilchrist said no homes were directly threatened.
A total 75 firefighters in 40 appliances will take advantage of mild conditions on Saturday night to undertake "aggressive containment" in the north and northeast. It will remain at advice level.
"We've had a tremendous response from Southern Tablelands RFS volunteers as well as Lake George, which has had their heavy appliances and crews there," Mr Gilchrist said.
While the temperature is forecast to reach 37 degrees on Sunday, lower wind speeds are predicted. Milder conditions will prevail on Monday and into next week, with temperatures in the mid to low 20s and the chance of showers.
But as to when the blaze might be contained, Mr Gilchrist said it very much depended on topography and the weather.
On Sunday, 75 firefighters and seven aerial appliances will once again be on the fire ground.
Saturday 11am
The RFS is advising people in the Jerrong Road area of the Curraweela fire to leave their properties early on Saturday, in case of a breakout in the afternoon.
Community liaison officers would be door knocking every property along the road, about 30km northeast of Taralga, RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist said.
"Our advice is to leave and leave early ahead of a pretty horrendous day. It it will be incredibly hard to contain a break-out in that area in these conditions," he said on Saturday morning.
A high fire danger rating applies to the Southern Ranges but the service is expecting extreme conditions on the fire ground.
The blaze stands at 3689 hectares and is at advice level. The northeastern and southeastern sections remain the key areas of concern.
Once again, a "heavily weighted" aerial and ground response is planned. Mr Gilchrist said seven choppers would be water bombing but large air takers were available if needed. Seventy firefighters across 38 appliances will be on the ground. These include Southern Tablelands volunteers and out-of-area strike teams.
Northwesterly wind gusts from 40 to 50km/h are expected at about 1pm, making for dangerous conditions. These are expected to swing around to the east at 5pm.
Mr Gilchrist stressed the importance of leaving early, given "extraordinarily patchy" communication in the area.
"If there is an emergency warning today, people may not get it, so it's vital that they listen to ABC broadcasts and stay up to date on the RFS app," he said.
Late yesterday, aerial incendiary capsules were dropped over the northeastern sector, with the purpose of reducing fuel loading and directing the fire downhill towards a creek. Ground crews also worked on containment lines in this area.
"It was ambitious and it met with some success. It achieved soft containment but there is still a lot of work to do. We will strengthen those lines today (because) we have nowhere near firm containment," Mr Gilchrist said.
Wendy Husband reported that National Park officers were clearing fire trails near her Curraweela property. They will also clear along her eastern boundary today.
The RFS is drawing from bulk water carriers while choppers are extracting from farm dams. Mr Gilchrist said landowners concerned about the reduction in their water supplies could contact Local Land Services about replenishment.
Taralga's main street was once again lined with fire trucks ready to go on Saturday and choppers were ready for take-off in a paddock opposite the fire shed.
Mr Gilchrist praised the community for its support of firefighters.
"They are absolutely marvellous," he said.
"I had experience there with the Green Wattle Creek fire three years ago and saw what people did. It's quite lovely to see that again. The strike teams have been quite overwhelmed by their generosity.
"Everyone is supporting one another and being resilient. It speaks volumes about the way small rural communities band together in times like this."
Resident, Noelene Cosgrove, said the Argyle Inn donated two large boxes of croissants to the fire shed. People had also dropped off supplies and McDonalds had offered to help.
Tarlo bushfire brigade is cooking meals at the RFS shed in Orchard Street.
Down at the showground, in Walsh Street, Local Land Services had a large presence, with officers helping landowners and visiting the fire ground to advise on animal welfare. The showground has been set up as an evacuation centre for animals.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
