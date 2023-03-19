For the first time, the Festival of Colours came to town.
The event at Victoria Park on Saturday, March 18 celebrated Indian culture and proved to be very popular.
"It's about celebrating good over evil and the colours represent the energy and positivity," organiser Sakshi Kumar said.
"It's a chance for people to come together, enjoy themselves and dance."
The festival also celebrates Holi, which marks the incoming of spring.
This event is mostly held in major cities and Canberra, but Ms Kumar said she wanted to do it in Goulburn for the multicultural community in town.
It received a lot of support from Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Multicultural NSW.
The Festival of Colours is expected to be a bigger event in 2023.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
