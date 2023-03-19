There were a whole heap of things to see and do when Goulburn Comic Con hit town on Saturday, March 18.
Plenty of people attended the event at the Goulburn Recreational Area which featured live performances, gaming tournaments, demonstrations, cosplay competitions and over 80 market stalls selling a huge variety of comics, artworks, collectibles, jewellery, costumes, and more.
READ ALSO:
One of the most popular acts was the Rock and Roll Wrestling Show while others enjoyed the Alice in Wonderland and Star Wars stunt shows and robot demonstrations.
There was also cosplay competitions for both kids and adults and games of Pictionary and Draw Off with Matthew Liun and Marcelo Baez.
This was the first Comic Con in four years.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
