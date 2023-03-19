Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Recreational Area hosts first Comic Con in four years

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were a whole heap of things to see and do when Goulburn Comic Con hit town on Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.