Update Sunday 1.20pm
The fire at Red Hills Road at Brayton is under control and at advice level.
It has burnt 12 hectares.
Sunday 1pm
A fire has broken out on Red Hills Road, near Marulan.
Fourteen crews were tasked to the scene of the out of control blaze at 833 Red Hills Road, Brayton, some 15km from Marulan. It broke out just before noon and has so far burnt 12 to 24 hectares.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said a helicopter was also water bombing.
ALSO READ:
It is burning in open grassland on private property and is 50 metres from homes. Wind speed is relatively low.
"We ask that people stay up to date on the Hazards Near Me app and if the situation changes, to take action," Mr Butler said.
Smoke is visible from the nearby Hume Highway but it is not impacting the road.
Mr Butler was confident crews would soon control the outbreak.
The blaze comes on a 37-degree day, with a high fire danger rating.
Meantime, multiple crews and seven aerial appliances are still combatting the Curraweela fire north of Taralga. It stands at 3630 hectares and is being contained.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.