Video game lovers were in heaven when the Australian E-sports League (AEL) brought the inaugural Goulburn E-sports Cup to town.
The event on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19 at the Basketball Stadium, presented by Goulburn Mulwaree Council, catered to players of all skill levels, from new to experienced players.
A prize pool valued at over $1,000 was spread across tournaments in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, 2 v 2 Rocket League and Mario Kart.
Day one was run as part of Goulburn Comic Con and day two was dedicated to high school students.
The AEL go from council region to council region, hoping to increase grass roots participation, and their CEO Darren Kwan said it was also a chance for players to experience e-sports in the presence of others.
"A lot of it happens online, but this was a chance for players to meet in person," Kwan said.
"Professional e-sports is done in person, so it's a good way to show them how well structured it is.
"It also shows them what is expected from them."
Kwan said it came as no surprise to see that e-sports was popular among the younger generation.
"It is very popular among the teenagers, but young adults through to middle aged people take part too," he said.
"However, the older people get, the less time they have to play games due their careers and jobs."
For those who didn't want to compete, there was also a free play zone.
The AEL was established in 2013 and focuses on video game and e-sports events in the country.hools.
