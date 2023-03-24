Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Australian E-sports League holds Goulburn E-sports Cup

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Video game lovers were in heaven when the Australian E-sports League (AEL) brought the inaugural Goulburn E-sports Cup to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.