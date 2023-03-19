The RFS has gained the upper hand on one side of the large Curraweela fire near Taralga.
It comes as the region heads into cooler conditions, with the chance of rainfall this week.
It's a welcome reprieve following a few nervous moments for some landowners in the Curraweela and Jerrong Road area on Saturday night.
Wendy and Tim Husband were highly grateful for aerial water bombing around their Taralga to Oberon Road property after the fire flared up in places.
Ground crews were also at the ready for property protection and earlier in the day, heavy plant, complemented by NPWS efforts cleared boundary vegetation and cut containment lines.
The fire stands at 3704 hectares, after starting at 11am Thursday, March 16. It is being controlled and remains at advice level. The blaze continues to burn in the Taralga Road and Old Station Creek Road area around Curraweela and to the west of Jerrong Road in the northeast. The latter is in difficult to access country in the Wiarborough nature reserve.
Firefighters are working to hold the fire to the west of Jerrong Road and to the south of Wiarborough Creek.
Lake George RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist, said the entire southeastern sector was under control, but the northeast remained a concern.
Milder conditions on Saturday night, following daytime gusty wind, assisted containment.
"We were very happy with the outcome. Crews put a pretty good edge on the southeast side and worked up to the northeast, with 6km of backburning," Mr Gilchrist.
"They were assisted by aerial incendiary capsules in the early evening and Sunday morning."
Residents will see increased fire activity and smoke as the aerial incendiary operation continues in the three to six hours.
Seventy-five firefighters will be on the ground on Sunday night, trying to achieve hard containment. Crews are being rotated to manage fatigue. Strike teams from the Southern Highlands and lake George are also being bussed in and out.
Mr Gilchrist said the 37-degree heat was a concern on Sunday but the RFS was happy with the way crew safety was managed.
The RFS hopes cooler conditions will help bring the fire under control this week. Temperatures in the low to mid twenties are forecast.
Mr Gilchrist said authorities have found the origin of the Craigs Road blaze but the cause remained under investigation.
A tally of property and stock losses is also being compiled.
A 75-strong ground crew and seven aerial appliances will attack the blaze again on Monday.
