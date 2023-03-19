Goulburn Post
RFS brings one side of Curraweela fire near Taralga under control

Updated March 19 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Aerial incendiary capsules were dropped over the fire's north-eastern sector on Sunday. Jerrong Road resident, Anne Capplis captured this image to the northwest of her property.

The RFS has gained the upper hand on one side of the large Curraweela fire near Taralga.

