Join the convoy for a historic road run that follows the Old Hume Highway from Sydney to Yass via Goulburn. Relive the sounds, sights and smells of the pre-emissions trucking era. The convoy departs from Clarendon Showground in Richmond on Saturday [March 25] then heads down the Northern Road to Narellan before heading to Picton, Mittagong , Berrima and Goulburn. Lunch will be at the Goulburn Recreation Area where people can view the vehicles in all their glory. After lunch the convoy will continue along the Cullerin Range into Gunning before it finishes in Yass on Sunday [March 26]. Goulburn will host the fundraiser's lunch at the Recreation Area on Saturday [March 25] from 10am to 1.30pm. Phone 0459 991 929.
Local artist Maggs Marshall moved from Scotland to Australia in 2002. Her exhibition is an artistic collection of portraits of famous musicians, including artists in the '27 Club' who died at the prime of their musical output aged 27: Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Robert Johnson. Maggs Marshall began her artistic career in 2016, when her daughter was in primary school. She has been developing her style ever since. The exhibition will run to the end of April. It's open Thursday to Friday from 5pm to late and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
Gallery on Track's February exhibition showcases patchwork quilts made by the Creative Needles group and 100 days of Frogs by Sammi Sparrow. The gallery has all sorts of gifts available. Artistic works are available in a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood and leather. This includes paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. The exhibition runs to the end of March at Gallery on Track, 5 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone 4822 7889.
If you are new to these techniques this class is an introduction where you can learn how to work with them. It covers colour mixing to produce light and dark shades of the pigments. Use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Learn about the different art papers that are suitable for both processes. Explore abstract experimentation before moving into working with landscapes and responding to still life with watercolour techniques. Cost is $240 for this six week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. From 10am to 12.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
The Animal Welfare League NSW mobile vet service enables Animal Welfare League NSW to travel to regional areas and provide de-sexing, vaccination and microchipping programs. The mobile vet service features specially-designed areas for minor animal surgeries as well as an isolation room and over 35 recovery cages. On Tuesday [March 21] the veterinary team from Kemps Creek Animal Welfare League will provide free dog and cat health checks in Goulburn at the Recreation Area from 9am to 2.30pm. Phone 8777 4407.
Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than aiming for perfection. You will be guided through these exercises to develop your observational skills. These classes will increase your confidence in drawing. Learn to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. The course costs $200 and runs for five weeks on Tuesdays [March 21] from 1pm to 3.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Price includes tuition, materials, firings and morning tea.
Adult musicians, beginners and comeback players come together to share their love of music in the Shire New Horizons Band. It has over 30 members playing instruments including flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, baritone, tuba, bass guitar and percussion. It's at the Hume Conservatorium in Goulburn in the Old Ceramics Hall from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, March 21. Phone 4821 8833.
A comedy show that takes the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and "smashes" them together. It's performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen and unlike anything you've ever seen. The Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon; a unique mix of mind-bending comedy and back-breaking physicality. They will perform at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday [March 23] from 8pm to 9.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Make an appointment for our digital mentoring sessions and bring along your device to ask any questions you may have. An NBN consultant provides one-on-one mentoring in a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn to send photos; set up email; download apps; and much more. Free 30 minute appointments will be available between 10.30am and 5pm, on the fourth Thursday [March 23] of each month. Contact Goulburn Mulwaree Library for more information and available appointments. Phone 4823 4435.
Explore design and colour combinations for creating a small edition of prints. In this class, we will create a multi-colored, layered print using a single print block. The reduction lino cut is a method of block printing in which each colour layer is taken from the same block. More lino is removed from the block for each layer and printed on top of the last. Complete a small series of works using the press and learn the techniques of registering for progressive alignment. Cost is $210 for this five week course at the Creative Space on Thursdays [March 23] from 1pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Harmony Day is a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home. From the traditional owners of this land to those who have come from many countries around the world. Learn and understand how all Australians from diverse backgrounds equally belong to this nation and enrich it .Goulburn Multicultural Centre presents the cultural dance and BBQ each year together with the local community. Goulburn is a very friendly and welcoming place and newer residents have said they want to show their appreciation and "give something back". The result is a free four-hour celebration in Belmore Park for the whole community. It's on Friday [March 24] from 11am to 3pm. Phone 4803 9042.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [March 24] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Have you encountered a ghost before? Do you dare to lay an unhappy spirit to eternal rest? Uncover the mystery of a murderous past while navigating the possessed corridors of an old haunted cottage. With tales of men gone mad, sightings of a ghostly woman in white, and laments whispered on the wind, this house must be exorcised. Can you succeed where those who entered before have failed? A mysterious priest will guide you on your way through the night. Solve the mystery, and lay this spirit to rest if you can. It's at Riversdale on Twynam Drive in Goulburn on Friday [March 24] from 7pm to 8pm. Phone 0488 827 056.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [March 25]. Visit the website for more information.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday [March 25] at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
Brisbane's globally renowned Circa returns with their newest creation. On by Circa is a chance encounter; a touch; an improbable connection. It follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block. Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence. Its created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, includes a pulsating score from Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward, and striking lighting design by Paul Jackson. On by Circa is an unmissable and powerful new work infused with fierce humanity and exceptional acrobatics. It's on Saturday [March 25] from 7.30pm to 8.45pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Phone 4823 4999 for tickets.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, December 10. This event is the Bart Wilkinson Memorial and the last meet for 2022. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturday [March 25] from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [March 26] from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Concert pianist Konstantin Shamray burst onto the international music scene when he won both Judges' and People's Choice prizes at the Sydney International Piano Competition in 2008. Since then, he has enjoyed critical acclaim for his performances with orchestras and chamber music groups around the world. Described as an exhilarating performer with faultless technique and fearless command of the piano, Konstantin has performed throughout Europe and Australasia. For Goulburn, Konstantin has prepared a deeply romantic programme opening with Beethoven's Moonlight sonata and exploring the wealth of piano romanticism with Liszt, Ravel and Prokofiev. It's on Sunday [March 26] at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 3pm to 4.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Come along and see teams from all over the state perform five amazing drill and dance routine styles. Includes basic drill, technical drill, exhibition drill, thematic drill and prop Drill. This is the last event before the teams compete in the Australian DrillDance Championships. It brings teams from all over the state, including the Central Coast, Newcastle and Canberra to Goulburn. It's on Sunday [March 26] from 9am to 5pm at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 0414 934 979.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday [March 26] from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
