Harmony Day is a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home. From the traditional owners of this land to those who have come from many countries around the world. Learn and understand how all Australians from diverse backgrounds equally belong to this nation and enrich it .Goulburn Multicultural Centre presents the cultural dance and BBQ each year together with the local community. Goulburn is a very friendly and welcoming place and newer residents have said they want to show their appreciation and "give something back". The result is a free four-hour celebration in Belmore Park for the whole community. It's on Friday [March 24] from 11am to 3pm. Phone 4803 9042.