It's all happening in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:30pm
Trucks will be displayed at the Recreation Area on Saturday for the Haulin' the Hume fundraiser.

Haulin' the Hume

An Old Hume Highway run fundraiser

Join the convoy for a historic road run that follows the Old Hume Highway from Sydney to Yass via Goulburn. Relive the sounds, sights and smells of the pre-emissions trucking era. The convoy departs from Clarendon Showground in Richmond on Saturday [March 25] then heads down the Northern Road to Narellan before heading to Picton, Mittagong , Berrima and Goulburn. Lunch will be at the Goulburn Recreation Area where people can view the vehicles in all their glory. After lunch the convoy will continue along the Cullerin Range into Gunning before it finishes in Yass on Sunday [March 26]. Goulburn will host the fundraiser's lunch at the Recreation Area on Saturday [March 25] from 10am to 1.30pm. Phone 0459 991 929.

