Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Megan Baragry wins Crookwell Country Weekend busking competition

By Chris Gordon
Updated March 20 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty year old Goulburn woman Megan Baragry has been named the winner of the inaugural Crookwell Country Weekend busking competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.