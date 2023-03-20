Former Stags junior Brianna Norris made her First grade debut for the South East Phoenix against Camden Tigers on Sunday, April 12 in the NSW League One Competition.
She started her soccer journey with the Goulburn Stags as a 5-year-old and played socially because she was out there most weekends when her brother played.
In 2020, things changed after a chance phone call from the Stags women's side.
They needed a couple of fill in players for a pre-season tournament and coach Donna Eddy told her she had to stay and play with them for the rest of the season.
She joined the ladies side as a 14-year-old, had a standout year, and took out the Southern Tablelands Football Association rising Star award.
She then took on the challenge of NPL football with both the South East and West Canberra Wanderers.
On her debut Brianna said "she was nervous and probably was too tense at the start".
She gave away a yellow card within the first two minutes, but settled in and had a good game.
"I had to put my head down and keep working, but I enjoyed the challenge," Brianna said.
She hopes to play more First grade this season.
Brianna Norris is one of many local players who take part in higher competitions.
