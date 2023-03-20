Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands Football Association player debuts for South East Phoenix

March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Brianna Norris (right) in action for the South East Phoenix. Picture supplied.

Former Stags junior Brianna Norris made her First grade debut for the South East Phoenix against Camden Tigers on Sunday, April 12 in the NSW League One Competition.

Local News

