Time is ticking down to the state election on Saturday, March 25.
Candidates have been spruiking their policies and promises at community forums, door-knocking and campaigning for the seat of Goulburn.
It's a lot to take in so here's a brief snapshot of each candidate. We asked them to make their pitch in 100 words. They appear in ballot paper order.
The vast electorate covers more than 16,000 square kilometres and includes 56,128 voters. The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman holds it by a 3.1 per cent margin.
Lives: Yass
"I'm standing at this election because I believe our community needs a fresh start. Our local roads are in a terrible condition and they're getting worse. Our local nurses are overworked and under-resourced, and our local schools have dozens of cancelled classes because we don't have enough teachers.
"Labor is offering a fresh start for Goulburn, including an emergency road fepair fund to urgently fix our deteriorating local roads. We'll recruit 1200 more nurses, and implement minimum safe staffing levels in our hospitals. We'll recruit 10,000 more permanent teachers, and we'll do all this without privatising public assets like the Liberals.
Lives: Wee Jasper
"Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform. We are fighting to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption. This includes protecting endangered species habitats, native forests and local tree canopies; reducing Australia's waste production; acting on climate change; stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl; delivering new community infrastructure before more housing; stabilising Australia's population size; transparent reporting of political donations and lobbying; and banning political donations from big business and unions.
"As an independent community movement, after you Vote 1 for Sustainable Australia Party, we ask that you decide where to direct your own preferences."
Lives: Goulburn
"I am running to continue my work tirelessly to secure new and improved infrastructure, enhanced services, and shape regional policy to make our communities the best place to live, work, and raise families. I am a passionate advocate, dedicated to representing you and amplifying your voice in the Parliament."
Key policies:
Lives: Goulburn
"I'm running because I feel the major parties don't cater to NSW properly and we are the only real alternative for proper representation."
Key policies:
Lives: Bundanoon
"I'm standing in Goulburn because I passionately believe in social, environmental and economic justice and equity."
Key policies:
