Goulburn Post
Australian Federal Police arrest former Australian solder charged with war crime

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:11pm
An SAS solider on deployment in Afghanistan. Picture Department of Defence

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by federal police following a joint investigation into war crime allegations by Australian Defence Force personnel during the Afghanistan war.

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

