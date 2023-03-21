Goulburn's Riding for Disabled (RFD) will receive $3.2 million towards a new equine facility, if the Coalition is re-elected.
Premier Dominic Perrottet and made the pledge during his second visit to the electorate within a month and just days out from Saturday's state election.
He conceded it was a crucial seat and said he "wasn't taking any vote for granted."
"Every seat is important and Goulburn was a key seat at the last election too," he said.
The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman holds the electorate by a 3.1 per cent margin.
The Premier chatted with children from Goulburn's Crescent School before announcing the funding, beside Mrs Tuckerman. It will go towards a new multi-purpose equine facility proposed by RDA off Taralga Road. The facility will include a new solar-powered indoor arena with accessible amenities, sensory garden, storage and carpark.
The money, from "a sports fund," is also conditional on development application approval.
Mr Perrottet, who volunteered for RDA in Sydney as a child, said it was essential the organisation's legacy continued.
"You can see the joy it brings to so many of these children and...I can see this $3.2m will make a real difference," he said.
Mrs Tuckerman said she'd been pushing for the funding, knowing the difficulties.
RDA wants to build the equine facility on council-leased land off Taralga Road. The council is leasing 80 hectares of its former effluent irrigation farm to the the Association and Goulburn Campdraft for their separate centres.
RDA Goulburn president, Kim Mahoney, said the charitable organisation was "very happy" with the promised funding.
A previous state bushfire recovery grant application was rejected because RDA wasn't eligible.
She expected the pre-Covid $3.2 million estimate for the equine centre to have increased, given rising construction costs. However people had generously donated to the project, which was bolstered by Mayoral Charity Golf Day funds.
The organisation will soon lodge a DA, pending resolution of access issues.
"Until we have DA approval, we can't apply for grants," Ms Mahoney said.
More than 20 children with disabilities use the current Rosemont Road facility, which will not be available into the future. Property owner, Kath Cole, has provided it free of charge for 22 of the 42 years, RDA Goulburn has existed.
"The kids love it and look forward to it every fortnight," Ms Mahoney said.
"It has a very calming influence on them. It may just look kids just sitting on a horse but it improves their balance, core strength, fine and gross motor skills and it's fun."
Also on Tuesday, Trinity Catholic College Year 9 and 10 Duke of Edinburgh award participants assisted the children and met the premier.
RDA Goulburn hoped to have the new arena up and running in two years.
While in the area, the premier also visited Taralga to thank those fighting the Curraweela fire and dropped into Roses Cafe and Bryants Pies.
