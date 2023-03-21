Goulburn Post
University of Wollongong and TAFE NSW host inaugural Nursing Taster Day

Updated March 21 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:31pm
Moss Vale High, Chevalier College and Mulwaree High students at the University of Wollongong and TAFE NSW Nursing Taster Day. Photo supplied.

Some 50 students from Moss Vale High, Chevalier College and Mulwaree High attended the inaugural Nursing Taster Day at the Southern Highlands campus of Wollongong University and TAFE NSW in Moss Vale recently.

Local News

