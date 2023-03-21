Some 50 students from Moss Vale High, Chevalier College and Mulwaree High attended the inaugural Nursing Taster Day at the Southern Highlands campus of Wollongong University and TAFE NSW in Moss Vale recently.
Students received a first-hand experience of life working in the healthcare industry as they gathered information, met with local representatives, and participated in practical activities.
Mulwaree High School students enjoyed the hands on laboratory experiences, according to teacher Hannah Boyers.
"They even got to take home teeth moulds that they made during the dental therapy workshop," Ms Boyers said.
And Chevalier College careers adviser Donna Murchie said her students also enjoyed the practical demonstrations.
"They spent a lot of time talking to industry representatives, to find out the full range of career opportunities for them locally," Ms Murchie said.
University of Wollongong nursing students guided those gathered through practical skills including donning and doffing protective wear; taking blood pressure; checking vital signs; sanitation; and bed-side care.
Bowral and District Hospital, Southern Highlands Private Hospital, Harbison Care and Disability Trust industry representatives also attended the day.
"It was great to have support from the dedicated teaching staff from Moss Vale, Shellharbour and Wollongong TAFE campuses be a part of the student experience," TAFE services coordinator Michelle Pontello said.
"We had representatives from nursing, health and well-being, aged-care and dental therapy."
The day was a collaboration between TAFE NSW, local health care providers and the Regional Industry Education Partnerships [RIEP] program at Training Services NSW.
"Being able to provide opportunities for students to gain meaningful insights, identify pathways into future jobs and connect with local employers is key to filling the skills gaps we face in our future workforce," RIEP representative Neil Bessant said.
"The program is about creating connections for employers with schools across all sectors to provide ongoing relationships."
