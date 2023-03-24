Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Find out which polling booths have democracy sausages on election day

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
March 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For those who are voting on the election day, there are many polling booths to go to across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.