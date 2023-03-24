For those who are voting on the election day, there are many polling booths to go to across the region.
They will be open from 8am to 6pm.
If you are looking for a sausage sizzle, tasty treat or another stall when you cast your vote, this map has the answers.
Booths with food and drinks are labelled with a photo of a sausage on a slice of bread, and general voting areas on the map are blue.
Voting areas that are open before the election are purple.
The booth in Collector and the Wesley Centre in Goulburn are yellow. because there are stalls at the venue, or nearby, that do not serve food.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
