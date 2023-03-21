A love of agriculture started early for Claire Neale.
It couldn't be otherwise for the 15-year-old Trinity Catholic College student who has won her way to the Royal Agricultural Society's state final for vegetable judging.
The honour came after she placed second in the recent zone final in Goulburn.
At the Yass Show on Saturday, March 18, Claire also took out the merino judging competition. She was duly invited to be associate Merino judge at the 2024 Yass Show.
"It was quite exciting and unexpected," she told The Post.
"When you're judging you look at wool, (staple) length, their neck, legs and form, teeth and consider their age."
ALSO READ:
The teenager only started merino judging this year but has had plenty of hands-on experience growing up on her parents' Goulburn district property.
Her grandfather, the late Bill Keough from Taralga, was also a grazier.
"My mum said he would have been proud," Claire said.
When not competing at shows, the youngster is undertaking her Duke of Edinburgh Award. She has just completed her bronze medallion and has started her silver medallion.
The Yass Show proved rich pickings for the Trinity team. Sienna Manning placed third and Tom Bradley fifth out of 24 competitors in the merino judging competition.
The school's sheep also took out the champion ewe, reserve champion ewe and shorn ewe classes.
A day earlier, Sienna was part of the winning team in the Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe competition.
Tom Bradley, from Braidwood, placed second in the Yass Show's meat breeds sheep category and booked a place in the finals at Sydney Royal next month.
It's been a busy month for the Trinity team, under Rachel Smith's tutelage. They have also competed at the Crookwell and Goulburn Shows.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.