Driver loses life in Hume Highway truck crash

A man has died following a truck crash north of Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Boxers Creek, about 10km north of Goulburn, at 6am following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers from The Hume Police District found a truck had left the roadway, near the Murrays Flat Road intersection, and rolled onto the median strip.
ALSO READ:
The male driver, a 22-year-old Queensland man, died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
One northbound lane remains closed and a salvage operation is underway.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.