Sydney Road to close from Sunday for works

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:46pm
Sydney Road will have closures to allow for roadworks from Sunday.

Motorists are advised Sydney Road at Goulburn will be closed from Sunday for maintenance work to be carried out.

