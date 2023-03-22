Sydney Road to close from Sunday for works

Motorists are advised Sydney Road at Goulburn will be closed from Sunday for maintenance work to be carried out.
Repair and resurface work will be carried out southbound on Sydney Road between Long and Union streets at Goulburn.
The road will be closed between 8pm and 5am, from Sunday 26 to Tuesday 28 March, weather permitting.
"Repair and resurfacing work will be carried out southbound on Sydney Road between Long and Union streets, and both directions on Cowper Street, between Thorne Avenue and Mary Street, at Goulburn. This will improve the road surface and address pavement defects to ensure the safety of customers," a spokesperson said.
Detours for heavy vehicles will be in place via the Hume Highway. Light vehicles will be detoured via Crundwell and Hetherington streets.
Motorists are advised to allow 10 minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
