Racing on Wednesday, March 22 was the 23km Acciona Gunning Wind Farm handicap race at Breadalbane.
Overcast skies and a threat of rain greeted riders at the start line.
Setting out from the church in Breadalbane, riders had a slight headwind up to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
From the turnaround a short climb to the rail bridge followed by the descent back to the finish line in Breadalbane.
Darwin Cycle Club rider, Sharmane Siebert, joined locals Peter Jackson and Peter Lucas off limit.
The three riders made it to the turnaround without being caught.
The two minute group of Wayne Skillman, Ted Goad and Chris Berry made good time to the turnaround and were in sight of the leaders on the climb back to the rail bridge.
As they crested the Cullerin Range, the two groups combined with Berry and Goad driving the peloton toward the finish.
Scratch riders, Cameron Judson (Canberra CC) and Matthias Wust (Cairns CC), needing to make up eight minutes, powered along on the outward leg and shortly after the turn around, had combined with the four minute group of Gavin Moroney and Glen Apps.
The four riders upped their pace to bridge the gap to the leading group.
By Poplar Straight, they managed to catch the leaders but Goad, Berry and Jackson managed to hang on and were towed along to the short climb at the end of the straight.
Judson and Wust made a break opening up a slight lead as they approach the village.
The chasing group narrowed the gap as they passed the church and the sprints opened up.
Wust took line honours from Judson, followed closely by Apps, Moroney, Berry and Goad.
Next Wednesday's March 29 race returns to Seiffert Oval for a graded scratch race.
Sign on is from 6pm and for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
