Premier Dominic Perrottet has defended the use of public funds on Goulburn's Wakefield Park raceway.
In a wide ranging interview, the Premier and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman also stood by the timing of a $5 million commitment for noise mitigation at the Braidwood Road facility, if re-elected.
The Coalition has attracted criticism from some quarters, including from Save Wakefield Park lobby group, as to why the money was not made available earlier.
The pledge came last week as Mrs Tuckerman also announced the facility's sale from Benalla Auto Group to Pheasant Wood Motor Sport facility owners at Marulan.
Mr Perrottet said the $5m was not announced earlier due to the protracted confidential negotiations between the two parties.
"As a government we struggle with this a lot. We can't come out (with an upfront figure) because it means we don't get value for money for taxpayers," he said.
"It has to be done in a sensitive way and I think where it ended up will create the opportunity to get it (Wakefield) up and running as soon as possible."
Mrs Tuckerman also said the government didn't want to interfere in "commercial in confidence talks.
"But we certainly did our homework on what was needed," she said.
The Premier argued that use of public funds for a private enterprise was warranted where there was a community benefit and wider economic gain. He told The Post if re-elected, a motorsport strategy, giving the industry greater flexibility, would be completed "straight away."
Wakefield Park suspended operations last September following a NSW Land and Environment Court decision that imposed tighter noise restrictions than previously. The owners branded this unviable and called for state intervention for the industry.
Mr Perrottet has twice visited Goulburn during the election campaign. The Liberals Mrs Tuckerman holds the seat by a 3.1 per cent margin. The Premier said it was an important seat. On Tuesday, the Coalition announced $3.2m for a new Goulburn Riding for Disabled equine facility.
But controversial issues are simmering. The community, council and Mrs Tuckerman are opposing Veolia's plan for a $600m waste to energy facility near Tarago.
Asked whether the coalition would also ban the technology in the regions, as it had in Sydney, Mr Perrottet said he wouldn't interfere in the current planning assessment.
"Wendy has made her view clear to me and other ministers that its shouldn't go ahead...and I understand that's the majority community view... but it needs to go through a process," he said.
"...Once that's completed I can assure you...I will always listen to the community and the local Member on these issues."
Goulburn's 'slow and unreliable' rail services have also attracted criticism and community calls for action.
The premier said the government was focusing on faster rail for the Sydney to Newcastle line first. Money had been allocated for track straightening on the Sydney to Canberra line but he argued a federal contribution was warranted given the project's national productivity gain.
"More people are moving to the regions and they will be crucial to our growth going forward," he said.
On nurses, the premier stood by the three per cent wages cap, saying if it rose, the state wouldn't be able to fund health infrastructure to the same level.
"My job is to consider all the factors and take a balanced approach and that's what I think I've done, particularly at a time when a lot of workers aren't getting a pay rise," he said.
Labor has pledged to abolish the public sector wage cap to entice more nurses back to the profession.
Mr Perrottet also defended the use of nurse to patient day ratios, arguing it provided greater staffing flexibility than a mandated shift by shift allocation.
"I understand the nurses union takes a different view (but) we have just put on 3600 nurses in NSW. That is the most nurse graduates anywhere in Australia," he said.
But he conceded high doctor and nurse locum expenditure was one of the "biggest challenges." The Premier said every state and territory health minister agreed reform was necessary and he was focused on modernising the health system.
On renewable energy and large scale solar farms, he told The Post they should not be located where they impinged on a city's growth, whether in a renewable energy zone or not. Goulburn Mulwaree has two large solar farms proposed for its outskirts.
"We are transitioning to renewables, there is no doubt," It needs to be done in a way that we have reliability and affordability...Renewables are very much part of that but they need to be done in the right way, in line with community expectations and so it doesn't impact on growth," he said.
"The planning department needs to have a broader statewide focus; how does the project stack up, what is the long-term vision and does it work."
The Premier said he had an open mind on appointment of a permanent agricultural commissioner to resolve land use conflicts with renewable energy. NSW Farmers has been calling for this.
He would not be drawn on whether the HumeLink transmission line should be placed underground, as farming and lobby groups had argued. Instead, he said it was important to protect agricultural land and to undertake such projects "in the right way."
The election will be held on Saturday, March 25.
