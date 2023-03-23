Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Premier Dominic Perrottet talks racing, renewables and nurses in Goulburn visit

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet helped serve up coffee during a visit to Goulburn's Roses Cafe on Tuesday. Picture by NCA NewsWire/ Gaye Gerard.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has defended the use of public funds on Goulburn's Wakefield Park raceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.