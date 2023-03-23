Goulburn Post
Labor pledges emergency road repair funding for Goulburn councils

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker and Labor candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow at Tuesday's $3 million Currawang Road funding announcement. Picture supplied.

Councils across the Goulburn electorate will receive almost $14 million for emergency road repairs if Labor is elected on Saturday.

