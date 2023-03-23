Councils across the Goulburn electorate will receive almost $14 million for emergency road repairs if Labor is elected on Saturday.
Shadow roads minister John Graham made the announcement beside Labor leader Chris Minns and Goulburn candidate, Michael Pilbrow in Yass on Wednesday.
Four councils would receive a slice of the $13,817,679 emergency road repair fund:
On Tuesday, Mr Pilbrow said Labor was also promising $3 million for upgrade of Currawang Road near Goulburn.
"It is your number one priority for road repair," he said.
The road, connecting Braidwood and Collector Roads, has degraded under the weight of heavy vehicles and due to rain.
He enlisted Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker for the announcement on social media.
Outside the emergency repair fund, the party also promised money for a tree safety audit on the Illawarra Highway, between Robertson and Moss Vale.
"This is a great outcome for the local community - this funding will play a key role in connecting the community while supporting local jobs and businesses," Mr Pilbrow said.
Mr Minns also took a swipe at the coalition's road funding.
"The Premier claims he has a plan for regional NSW, but the Parliamentary Budget Office costings show regional NSW won't get a cent until 2024 and, in some cases, will wait a decade for road improvements," he said.
But roads minister Sam Farraway has rejected this. He told the ABC the commitments would provide "consistency" on top of pre-existing commitments."
In February, the coalition announced more than $8 million for the four council areas under the Fixing Local Roads program.
