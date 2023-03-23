Goulburn Post
Contractors prepare ground for new Riverside Park pump track

Updated March 23 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Riverside Park pump track will be constructed beside the current playground at Marys Mount. Image supplied.

Work will start next week on a pump track in Goulburn's growing Marys Mount area.

