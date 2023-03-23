Work will start next week on a pump track in Goulburn's growing Marys Mount area.
Common Grounds Trails has been contracted to build the $450,000 facility beside the inclusive Riverside Park.
It will include rollers, hipped rollers, berms, doubles, step-down/up rollers, tabletops, and what the company says is a "large collection of varying features."
Bike riders use the features and a 'pumping' rather than pedal action to move around the track.
Site establishment works would start on Monday, March 27, a council spokesman said.
During this phase and construction, there will be vehicle, truck and machinery movements from the Duchess Place cul-de-sac to the works site.
"Traffic control will be in place during these works, however the council requests that the public be extra vigilant when in the park's vicinity," Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO, Aaron Johansson said.
"During the construction phase, contractors may be observed testing the track on bikes. This allows the track to be developed to ensure that it is functional, safe, and the best design possible is achieved. We ask that community members please stay out of the worksite and off the track until it is open to the public.
"The council is looking forward to delivering on this exciting project for the community and will provide updates as this project progresses."
The council and state government are jointly funding the project, which is expected to be finished in July, 2023, weather permitting.
Marys Mount was master planned to house some 2000 homes. Residents have called for more facilities as more housing subdivisions have been developed.
Mayor Peter Walker previously said the facility would complement the new BMX track near the PCYC. Last month the state government matched the council's $150,000 funding for this facility.
