Goulburn's Lieder Theatre set to stage 'Hir' in season opener

Updated March 24 2023 - 11:40am, first published 10:30am
Martin Sanders and Harrison Treble are among the accomplished performers in the Lieder Theatre's upcoming production of 'Hir." Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.

The Lieder Theatre Company is set to open its first production of 2023, the powerful dark comedy Hir by Taylor Mac, directed by Blake Selmes, on April 12.

