Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Star of Courage bravery decoration will be auctioned in Sydney on Friday

Updated March 29 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Star of Courage bravery decoration - awarded to an Australian female police officer who grew up in Goulburn - is being auctioned in Sydney on Friday. Picture supplied.
The first Star of Courage bravery decoration - awarded to an Australian female police officer who grew up in Goulburn - is being auctioned in Sydney on Friday. Picture supplied.

The first Star of Courage bravery decoration - awarded to an Australian female police officer who grew up in Goulburn - is being auctioned in Sydney on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.