The first Star of Courage bravery decoration - awarded to an Australian female police officer who grew up in Goulburn - is being auctioned in Sydney on Friday.
This rare decoration was awarded to NSW Police Senior Constable Leah Rudder after she risked her life in 2003.
Senior Constable Rudder fought her way through a blazing, collapsing house in Newcastle to drag the unconscious occupant to safety.
The Star of Courage is awarded for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril and is ranked in the highest levels of Australian civil bravery decorations.
It's second only to the Cross of Valour, which is the civilian equivalent of the Victoria Cross.
The decoration is part of a set of five medals awarded to her with an estimated value of $20,000.
Senior Constable Rudder was born Leah Helene Kennaway in Deniliquin. She grew up in Goulburn and during her 22-year career she was stationed in Sydney and regional NSW including Wagga Wagga and the Lower Hunter Valley.
Senior Constable Rudder also has the honour of being the only female in a gallery of life size fixed banners erected on Heroes Walk at the NSW Police Academy.
Her unique decoration will go under the hammer on Friday [March 31] at the Noble Numismatics sale in the Dixson Room of the State Library in Macquarie Street, Sydney.
The sale will also feature other rare memorabilia, gold coins, tokens, medals, banknotes, stamps, ancient coins, antiquities and documents.
