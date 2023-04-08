It may not be a popular sport these days, but there are still some drilldance lovers around the state and the best of NSW came together recently for the NSW State Titles.
The event at Veolia Arena on Sunday, March 26 was the last event and the teams' final preparation before they compete in the Australian DrillDance Championships in Penrith from April 15 to 16.
Drilldance is a sport of precision, marching and dance and the state titles featured five different phases of competition.
There was strict marching routines, prop precision routines and dance routines involved .
The age groups taking part were the u8s, u13s, u18s, seniors and masters.
Drilldance's technical director of Australia and NSW Belinda Bailey said this was the fourth year in a row the state titles were held in Goulburn.
"The teams compete on carpet at nationals and it's very hard to final venues that have carpet and allow us to use it at a reasonable price," Bailey said.
"We're not a really rich sport and don't have that many members."
Although the sport tends to feature competitors from different generations of the same family, its popularity has been declining.
"The sport has seen dropped in numbers over the years because people have a lot more options of sports to do," Bailey said.
Bailey also received a DrillDance NSW life membership on the day due to her long time association with the organisation.
She had been a solo performer at Nationals, a champion leader at Nationals and demonstration marcher at both the NSW and national level.
She was also a member of the national judging panel and is the current NSW chief judge.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
