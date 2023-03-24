People from all walks of life settled into Belmore Park for a couple of hours on Friday, March 24 to celebrate Harmony Day.
There were many stalls including ones from the Hume Conservatorium, Services Australia and The Personnel Group at the event run by the Goulburn Multicultural Centre.
Those in attendance were not only treated to live performances from the Goulburn Regional Ukulele Band, the Goulburn Filipiniana Dance Troupe and singers from Trinity Catholic College, but also a Jyoti Sharma Indian dance, salsa dance and Goyang Tobelo line dance.
There was also food from difficult cultures available for everyone.
The event was a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home.
Harmony Day at the Park will be back in 2024.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
