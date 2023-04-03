Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club season begins

By Kylie Watts
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Wright,(right), came second in the prone event. Picture supplied.
David Wright,(right), came second in the prone event. Picture supplied.

The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club is back up and shooting for the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.