The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club is back up and shooting for the 2023 season.
The Canberra Smallbore Rifle Club held their Prize Shoot on March 4-6 and eight Goulburn members took part.
On the first day, Robert Eager came away with second place in the 20m benchrest competition.
In the 50m benchrest competition on the second day, all of the top five shooters were Goulburn members.
Brian Mitchell won, followed by Richard Brodie, Kylie Watts, Eager and Janette Mitchell.
Charlie Watts finished eighth while Chris Gaul finished ninth.
David Wright finished second and Brodie fifth in the 50m prone competition on the final day.
Five members were also in action the following weekend on March 12 when they took part in the Canberra Club held the Federal Cup Fly Shoot.
Brian came sixth, Janette 11th, Ivan Wilson 15th, Brian Wray 17th and Eager 27th.
The first five shooters in front of Brian were dedicated "Fly Shooters" and practiced this match often.
He had the top fly count of the competition.
There have been some changes as to how the club competition is held.
Every Sunday's first shoot of the day is now classed as a competition shoot and all the scores are recorded for the duration of the competition.
Each competitor's top 10 scores are then taken and the highest score will be the club champion for the year.
The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club meet at the GWSBRC Range at the top end of Sports Way which is part of the Goulburn Workers Club Arena Sporting Complex.
The range is usually open on Sunday from about 9:30am for practice, training and club competition.
Beginners, shooters new to target competition and juniors aged12 years and over (supervised by a licenced adult guardian) are welcome.
