The final day of term for Goulburn South Public School students was a very eventful one.
A couple of teachers were covered with slime as part of the school's colour run on Thursday, April 6.
The event was a fundraiser for the school's P and C committee and assistant principal Rebecca Gay, who is also in charge of community engagement activities, said $10,500 was raised.
"We reached our goal of $10,000 and the funds raised for the P and C means students will be able to take part in more extra curricular activities," Gay said.
Students were also able to look inside a fire truck from the Goulburn Fire Station.
This was the school's first time doing the fundraiser and they were helped out by the Australian School and Club Fundraising Specialists.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
