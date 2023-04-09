Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club's Holly Johnson takes out young sports star of the week

Burney Wong
Burney Wong
Updated April 9 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 1:00pm
Holly Johnson coming third in the ACT u14 to u18 Championships. Picture supplied.
Holly Johnson is a hard-working young athlete who recently competed in the ACT u14 to u18 Championships and did herself proud.

