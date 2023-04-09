Holly Johnson is a hard-working young athlete who recently competed in the ACT u14 to u18 Championships and did herself proud.
The 13-year-old from the Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club took part in eight events and came away with personal best times in all of them.
Her best result was in the 80m hurdles where she finished third.
It came as no surprise as Holly said it was her favourite discipline.
Her terrific results has earned her The Post's young sports star of the week award.
The club was extremely impressed with her incredible effort and results.
While Holly's biggest strength is her mentality, she said there were technical aspects to her hurdling she wanted to improve on.
"I always have the mindset of being able to achieve anything I want to," Holly said.
"I never say I can't when competing.
"However, I have a bad habit of dropping my trail leg when doing hurdles which I want to work on."
Holly's highlight of her career so far was when she competed at the Secondary State Athletics for 80m hurdles in 2022.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
