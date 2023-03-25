The Goulburn Recreational Area served as a lunch stop to the drivers of about 275 trucks on Saturday, March 25 as Haulin' the Hume came to town.
The event which raises funds were raised for Aspect - Autism Spectrum Australia, began at Clarendon Showground's in Richmond.
The convoy then headed down the Northern Road to Narellan before heading over the famous 'Razorback', through the Hole in the Wall at Picton onto Mittagong, then Berrima and Goulburn.
After lunch, the convoy continued along Cullerin Range into Gunning before finishing in Yass.
Founder and organiser of Haulin' the Hume Bruce Gunter said it would be his final event before handing it over to another person.
"This is our fifth one in Goulburn and also my last one," Gunter said.
"There's a lot of organising that goes into it and I'm done."
Goulburn was chosen as a location because of an invitation from the people at Convoy for Kids.
"Michelle and Peter Caldow, Bryan Webb and Andy Divall are all involved with making it happen for us, so I don't have to worry too much.
"I just turn up and everything is done."
Gunter said the number of trucks involved was always healthy.
"Numbers have gradually increased throughout the years, but it gets to the point where it stabilises," he said.
"We generally get 250 to 300 trucks every time."
The event was an opportunity for the public to relive the sounds, sights and smells of the pre-emissions era.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
