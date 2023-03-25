Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Recreational Area serves as lunch stop for Haulin' the Hume

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn Recreational Area served as a lunch stop to the drivers of about 275 trucks on Saturday, March 25 as Haulin' the Hume came to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.