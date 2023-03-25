Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn election candidates reflect on 'hard fought' campaign

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman is expecting a tight contest in Goulburn. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman says the race for Goulburn will be tight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.