The Liberals' Wendy Tuckerman says the race for Goulburn will be tight.
The sitting MP, shooting for a second term, has also hit out at a firefighters union for what she described as "dirty" tactics.
Mrs Tuckerman hit the hustings at Yass, Murrumbateman, Goulburn and the Southern Highlands at Saturday's election.
READ MORE:
As time ticked down to polls' close, she predicted a close contest.
"It's been a hard fought campaign," she said.
"...It's going to be tough but I'm pretty buoyed by what's happening on the ground...We've been in government for a little while and that will always go against you but we've put in everything we can. We have worked very hard and have been great advocates for Goulburn. I want to continue that but at the end of the day, the voters will decide."
Mrs Tuckerman said she was disappointed by the Fire Brigade Employees Union's campaign at Goulburn pre-polling. The union's state secretary, Leighton Drury, had claimed the state was 76 firefighters short and that 70 per cent of the state's 335 work locations weren't "fit for purpose."
"The paraphernalia contained incorrect information and I thought it was pretty dirty to urge voters to put Liberal last," she said.
"They said 30 stations would be shut down in NSW. That's not the case in Goulburn or any part of NSW. Significant money has been allocated to firefighters and to emergency services."
Mrs Tuckerman said $122 million was allocated last year, above the 2021/22 allocation, and 415 new positions created.
Around the booths, cost of living was on voters' minds.
Asked about her role in Goulburn's Wakefield Park raceway's sale, Mrs Tuckerman said she only introduced the parties and they took it forward. Benalla Auto Club is selling the Braidwood Road facility to Steve Shelley, the owner of Pheasant Wood motor sport centre.
"It's been a big issue and it would have been great to solve it earlier but there were commercial in confidence talks and I wanted to ensure it was done in a fair way," she said.
If elected, the coalition would ensure Mr Shelley was aware of further grant opportunities.
Meantime, at pre-polling on Friday, her political rival, Labor's Michael Pilbrow, said he was feeling "exhausted but energised."
"I've done everything I possibly can and I'll keep doing it up until 6pm Saturday," he said.
Health, roads, cost of living, Wakefield Park and housing were among the key issues.
Mr Pilbrow was circumspect when asked about Labor's chances of reclaiming the seat for the first time in 58 years.
"I'm in the hands of voters," he said.
"...It's really tough and close statewide and I won't predict anything. Goulburn is such an important seat. I'm just a participant candidate but I'm doing everything I can to win."
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate, Andy Wood, said he sensed people were looking for an alternative.
"Voters are looking for someone who will actively represent the local area," he said.
"Wendy and Michael are not from Goulburn, which is the centre of the electorate. Things are happening here, like Wakefield Park and the (proposed) Tarago incinerator," he said.
Mr Wood spent election day in the Southern Highlands and Goulburn.
Elsewhere, The Greens candidate, Gregory-John Olsen stuck to his Bundanoon hometown all day.
"I'm feeling buoyed and I'm enjoying it immensely," he said.
"I've had a lot of support in Bundanoon, with people giving me winks and nods. We've had great banter between the parties and I've had two democracy sausages."
Mr Olsen said he had "zero chance" of winning the seat but hoped the party could achieve the balance of power in the parliament.
All that aside, he was looking forward to pizza and a sparkling wine at a Green after party in Moss Vale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.