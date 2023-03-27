The Goulburn Rotary Club Swap Meet has been going for 33 years. The event is primarily a market sale for used vehicle parts but there are also stalls for tools and other bric-a-brac items; if it's transportable and it's legal, then it will most likely be traded. With hot food and free off-road parking it's a great day out for the whole family. Site bookings must be made online prior. For information head to the Goulburn Rotary Swap Meet Facebook page. The event starts at 7am on Sunday [April 2] at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 0456 245 836.
This work is about silence, and the space in between; the conversations not being heard; the responses that are muted. Through the beating of a drum bodies thrash through frequencies to uncover what lies in the silence. There's silence between the stars; as the emu travels across the night sky; in the energy of the dancers; the rupture between rhythms; and movement where the spirit world can enter. They have marched across country; they have had promises made, and promises broken; in SILENCE we pull the unresolved conversations from under the rug and slam them back on the table because the conversation about a treaty will never be silenced. This performance will be at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday [March 31] from 11am to midday and Saturday [April 1] from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
The arts have been integral to the creative life of Pauline Mullen who grew up in New Zealand surrounded by nature and beauty. As a young adult Ms Mullen travelled to far flung parts of the globe. She pursued photography and performance art will working in advertising, photography, film and television in the United Kingdom, Papua New Guinea and Australia. She spent over 30 years contributing to the performing arts at the Lieder Theatre. This included all aspects of live theatre production; attending regional and international theatre festivals; and collaborations with artists for community events. Ms Mullen believes that being an active member of the creative community makes her an artist because life is art. The Window by Pauline Mullen will be displayed at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery from Saturday [April 1]. Phone 4823 4494.
Clementine Belle McIntosh is an emerging rural artist based in Gilgandra, the waterhole meeting place of the Wiradjuri, Wailwan and Kamilaroi peoples. McIntosh was selected for this exhibition through the graduate program at the Australian National University. Her work observes the removal and recontextualisation of place-based material histories within commercialised spaces. Unprocessed, unwanted and unconsidered materials embody dialogues between artist-ecology-neighborhood-industry from local contexts in Wiradjuri, Wailwan, Kamilaroi and Gundungara country. Although these materials are not immediately consumable, their connections to other places can be transparently reconstructed and understood; audiences are therefore able to consider how the market's standardisation and non-linear systems of local materials erase the opportunity for place-based learning akin to Aboriginal pedagogies. The Inland exhibition will be displayed at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until the end of April. Phone 4823 4494.
Artists Karla Dickens, Julia Gutman, Nadia Hernndez, Mehwish Iqbal, Kate Just and Raquel Ormella explore the diverse ways Australian artists use textiles to investigate social, cultural and political issues of our time. Each artists embraces textiles in order to send a message and their works explore a range of themes including environmentalism, feminism and power. The exhibition embraces a variety of techniques including knitting, assemblage and embroidery, and features works enmeshed with history and meaning. It opens on Saturday [April 1] and runs to June 10 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month [April 2] at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Enjoy four hours of non-stop live country music at the Goulburn Workers Club on the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy country music, old and new, popular soft rock and easy listening music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor. It's on Sunday [April 2] at Goulburn Workers Club on McKell Place from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday [April 1] at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday [April 1] from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
Local artist Maggs Marshall moved from Scotland to Australia in 2002. Her exhibition is an artistic collection of portraits of famous musicians, including artists in the '27 Club' who died at the prime of their musical output aged 27: Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Robert Johnson. Maggs Marshall began her artistic career in 2016, when her daughter was in primary school. She has been developing her style ever since. The exhibition will run to the end of April. It's open Thursday to Friday from 5pm to late and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
If you are new to these techniques this class is an introduction where you can learn how to work with them. It covers colour mixing to produce light and dark shades of the pigments. Use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Learn about the different art papers that are suitable for both processes. Explore abstract experimentation before moving into working with landscapes and responding to still life with watercolour techniques. Cost is $240 for this six week course on Mondays [March 27] at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. From 10am to 12.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than aiming for perfection. You will be guided through these exercises to develop your observational skills. These classes will increase your confidence in drawing. Learn to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. The course costs $200 and runs for five weeks on Tuesdays [March 28] from 1pm to 3.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Price includes tuition, materials, firings and morning tea.
Explore design and colour combinations for creating a small edition of prints. In this class, we will create a multi-colored, layered print using a single print block. The reduction lino cut is a method of block printing in which each colour layer is taken from the same block. More lino is removed from the block for each layer and printed on top of the last. Complete a small series of works using the press and learn the techniques of registering for progressive alignment. Cost is $210 for this five week course at the Creative Space on Thursdays [March 30] from 1pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [March 31] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [April 1]. Visit the website for more information.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, December 10. This event is the Bart Wilkinson Memorial and the last meet for 2022. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturday [April 2] from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [April 2] from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
