This work is about silence, and the space in between; the conversations not being heard; the responses that are muted. Through the beating of a drum bodies thrash through frequencies to uncover what lies in the silence. There's silence between the stars; as the emu travels across the night sky; in the energy of the dancers; the rupture between rhythms; and movement where the spirit world can enter. They have marched across country; they have had promises made, and promises broken; in SILENCE we pull the unresolved conversations from under the rug and slam them back on the table because the conversation about a treaty will never be silenced. This performance will be at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday [March 31] from 11am to midday and Saturday [April 1] from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.