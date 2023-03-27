As of April 17, footpaths across the Goulburn Mulwaree council will be undergoing construction. The renovations will mean an increase in heavy machinery and truck movements.
The walkway between Amaroo Place and Bradford drive will be closed to the public between 7am and 5pm. Alternate routes are set to be put into place.
Vehicle owners have also been asked not to park on the left side of Reign Street between Ross and Dalley Streets, as well as the cul-de-sacs at the end of Amaroo Place and Bradford Drive.
Motorists are also being advised that Cowper Street southbound between Thorne Avenue and Mary Street will be closed for night works commencing on March 29, April 3 and April 5. Northbound Cowper Street will also see some night time delays from April 3 to Wednesday 5.
Surveying work will be conducted next month along the Hume Highway. The work will be taking place between April 10 and 21 between Eagles Lane and Marulan South Road for six weeks.
