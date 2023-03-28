Following on from their successful visit to Goulburn in January this year to run a Junior Coaching clinic with 100 players, the Western Sydney Wanders A-League Club wiill return on Thursday, April 20 to run another school holidays soccer coaching clinic.
The coaching clinics will be held at the Cookbundoon soccer fields for both 5-12 year-old girls and boys.
READ ALSO:
The beginner's clinic fro those aged five to eight will run from 9am to 11am.
This clinic is aimed towards players who are starting to enhance their football skills in a dynamic high-quality session with fully qualified and highly experienced coaches.
The advanced clinic for nine to 12-year-olds kick off at midday to 3pm and have the important pre-requisites of participants having a strong desire to improve, be intensely coached and have previous high-level playing experience.
The cost of the clinics are $90 per player and they will receive a uniform.
As an added bonus, each player will receive a free ticket to the Wanderers last A-League home game of the season on Friday, April 21 against the Wellington Phoenix.
To register for the coaching clinic, go to the Southern Tablelands Football Association's Facebook page where players will find more information.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.