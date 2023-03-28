Goulburn Post
Western Sydney Wanderers to return following successful junior coaching clinic

By Lindsay Cosgrove
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 11:00am
The Western Sydney Wanderers are coming back. Picture by Burney Wong.
Following on from their successful visit to Goulburn in January this year to run a Junior Coaching clinic with 100 players, the Western Sydney Wanders A-League Club wiill return on Thursday, April 20 to run another school holidays soccer coaching clinic.

