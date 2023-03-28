Show your kids how a farm works these school holidays.
Mussett Holdings Regenerative Farm is a family owned farm in the Southern Highlands. They are passionate about doing what is best for the environment, animals and society. From April 18, ahead of the school holidays, owners Will and Connie will be opening their to the public to educate people on what life is like on the farm.
ALSO READ:
Visitors will be given the opportunity to learn about life on the farm, taste raw honey, witness how mushrooms are grown, label, pick and stamp eggs as well as meeting their chickens.
The experience will go for one hour, entrance for children under the age of three is free. General admission is $29. More details can be found at their website https://mussettholdings.com.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.