Jack had been collecting seeds from a wisteria growing over an arbour and gave a packet to Nigel. They saw a blue-tongued lizard in the doorway of the old morgue. Nigel asked if Jack was painting. He was. A picture of people playing croquet, which he brought out to show his son. When Jack started to struggle a little, Nigel said he would go and let him rest. Jack said he'd sit in the sun for a bit.

