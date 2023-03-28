Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nigel Featherstone's touching tribute to father Jack Featherstone, a popular Braidwood painter

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's not much to like on Twitter. Rarely anything that restores your faith in humanity. Maybe an occasional cute cat video or footage of someone fishing a dog out of a swollen river. Usually it's a place where it seems the whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.