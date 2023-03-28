Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

The 33rd annual Goulburn Rotary swap meet kicks off this weekend

March 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Largest swap meet of the year draws thousands of members of the region. Picture Goulburn Post.
Largest swap meet of the year draws thousands of members of the region. Picture Goulburn Post.

One of the largest swap meets in the country is set to take off this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.