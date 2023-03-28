One of the largest swap meets in the country is set to take off this weekend.
The Rotary club of Goulburn will be hosting its 33rd annual swap meet this Sunday. The council has donated $4,495 in-kind support to assist with costs around the day.
The event is one of the largest of its kind in NSW and raises thousands of dollars for Rotary charities and projects. The public is being encouraged to bring along any unused items, from car parts to trinkets, or even to pick up some hot food.
The event will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area, 47 Braidwood Road on Sunday, April 2.
Gates open at 7am. For more information go to the Rotary Club of Goulburn website.
